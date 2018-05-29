Rule by consent is getting dangerously thin
The generous of England has been to adjust and adapt, not to let the fabric of society snap. Lets keep that going...
Posted by Man in a Shed at 10:15 pm
Labels: #TommyRobinson
“The trouble with theoretical economists is that they don't understand that when you have a deficit, you can only finance it by borrowing, and you've got to persuade people that it's worth lending money to you and that they'll get their money back... there's no way of escaping it.” Dennis Healey during the 1976 Stirling Crisis."Lenin is said to have declared that the best way to destroy the Capitalist System was to debauch the currency. By a continuing process of inflation, governments can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens ... Lenin was certainly right. There is no subtler, no surer means of over-turning the existing basis of society than to debauch the currency. The process engages all the hidden forces of economic law on the side of destruction, and does it in a manner which not one man in a million is able to diagnose." John Maynard Keynes, 1920.
"To preserve [the people's] independence, we must not let our rulers load us with perpetual debt. We must make our selection between economy and liberty, or profusion and servitude." Thomas Jefferson, President of the United States of America,1801-1809.Inflation is taxation without legislation .. Milton Friedman
1 comment:
I would say the Police have lost support. It's clear the Police have become politicised to a terrifying degree. They are more concerned with vacuous "hate crimes" than concentrting on real crime - like the murder spree currently taking place in London. The state is frustrating the will of the People by delaying or even preventing Brexit. We'll leave officially, you understand but actually nothing will have changed. This is not democracy and we are being ignored. Your average working class family has basically had their wages frozen for 10-15 years, seen access to schools and GP restricted du to due uncontrolled immigration, and when they complain they're called racists, homophobes, xenophobes and all the rest of it, just like we were after the Brexit vote. Then we see working class white boys at the bottom of the pile, whilst everybody else bar white males are bumped up. TR is one of us and we can see what is being done to him will eventually be done to us. His petition is now over 500,000 - well now who'd have thought that?
