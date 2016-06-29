Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Project Regret

A lot of effort is beeing put into trying to reverse the referendum result. Remain media outlets are doing there best to help, esp the BBC - free now to revert to its bias.

You can see what is being done.

Oddly our only hope may be an EU crisis that makes getting us back in impossible.

Posted by Man in a Shed at 6:54 am

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Thar She Blows

http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/06/29/european-leaders-release-plan-eu-army-turkish-membership/

Scroll down to Acknowledgments to see if you get a mention.

8:05 am
James Higham said...

We need something because May is about to get in.

5:07 pm

Post a Comment

