They are going to try and steel the referendum and take our country away for ever.
The BBC and MSM are busy putting out the meme that everyone's changing their minds.
They will wait till things get difficult, then offer their second confirming referendum.
Source Sunday Mirror.
It makes no difference. Cameron stated that the decision stands, and he was leading the Remain campaign. If he can accept it then everybody else has to as well. It's called democracy and democracy means having to live with the decision of the majority whether you like it or not.
You can be quite sure that if the Remain side had won they'd be saying exactly the same thing. Funny that isn't it.
I hope you are right - but everything I see at the moment from the BBC talking up every element of crisis it can to the drip drip drip of 2nd referendum suggestions says otherwise ( Jeremy Hunt today - cabinet responsibility ? He's presumably authorised to sow Fear by No 10 )
