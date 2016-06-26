Sunday, June 26, 2016

They are going to try and steel the referendum and take our country away for ever.

Its quite clear that the elite aren't going to stand for the referendum vote.

The BBC and MSM are busy putting out the meme that everyone's changing their minds.

They will wait till things get difficult, then offer their second confirming referendum.

This will be the death of democracy in Britain if they are allowed to get away with it.

PS In the real world ...


Source Sunday Mirror.

Posted by Man in a Shed at 2:22 pm

2 comments:

rapscallion said...

It makes no difference. Cameron stated that the decision stands, and he was leading the Remain campaign. If he can accept it then everybody else has to as well. It's called democracy and democracy means having to live with the decision of the majority whether you like it or not.
You can be quite sure that if the Remain side had won they'd be saying exactly the same thing. Funny that isn't it.

10:21 pm
Man in a Shed said...

I hope you are right - but everything I see at the moment from the BBC talking up every element of crisis it can to the drip drip drip of 2nd referendum suggestions says otherwise ( Jeremy Hunt today - cabinet responsibility ? He's presumably authorised to sow Fear by No 10 )

7:25 am

