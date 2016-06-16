And when the Euro-Police and Euro-Border guards cross over from Spain what will Gibraltar do ?
David Cameron is in Gibraltar today and will no doubt be handing out more of his opportunists like being Turkey's strongest advocate, and planning the road from Brussels to Ankara.
But what those eager to vote Remain need to consider is what they think will happen when the new Euro-Police officers and EU border guards cross over from Spain. They will be immune to prosection and can extradited anyone without trial.
Still keen on the EU superstate ?
Vote Leave or just accept it's the end of your freedom.
No comments:
Post a Comment