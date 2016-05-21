George Osborne tries to weoponise his housing bubble

Saturday, May 21, 2016
Another day another threat from #ProjectFear.
Today's attempt to steal our country away from us with threats and bullying is being made by George Osborne - he of zero useful life experience and who had never had a proper job in his life ( but when you have trust funds you don't need one ) before his chum made him Chancellor of the Exchequer.
He says house prices might drop if we get to write our own laws, live in freedom and have our democracy back and that therefore we must stay enslaved to the EU.
Of course the high level of house prices is a scandal. The normal correction was stopped in the banking crisis by George printing money to protect those, like him, who are rich and have large numbers of assets and who didn't want their value to drop.
I hear from everyone under 35 that getting on the housing ladder is now next to impossible. Even the young Labour Stalinists complain ( yes they are confused ).
George has been keeping his housing asset bubble going with outrageous state guarantees of other peoples mortgages.
When interest rates go up, the bubble will burst.
He used the bubble to help the Conservative vote stay static in the 2015 general election ( yes folks the Conservatives didn't do well - despite the story you are fed in the media. Their vote only went up by 1% ).
So George, in true EU style, plans not to let a good crisis go to waste - even if he was responsible for it.
Today we hear Brexit will be bad for house prices ... Well here's the thing George - the future will be bad for house prices because those at the bottom can't afford the asking price.
And George Osborne is the person who is responsible for this.
PS Vote Leave's response is just not aggressive and clear enough here. Just a rebuttal won't do it guys, you must sharpen up.
And yet they're fine with the pressure mass migration puts on housing.
