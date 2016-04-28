The corruption at the heart of Cameron's Remain campaign
As well as the utter dishonesty of Cameron's various renegotiation positions on the EU we are now getting treated to the abuse of power.
The 9 million pounds on extremist Remain propaganda issued at the expense of the taxpayer was terrible and deeply shameful.
The social media spend to cheat by adding extra spending to the remain campaign, again tax payer funded was also deeply disgraceful.
But now a Conservative MP is accusing Cameron of pulling manifesto legislation to earn favour with the Unions that they are paying back with cash for the Labour Remain Campaign.
Of course the #BBC is avoiding this issue ...
And after that, we can get onto Rochester and Strood overfunding.
