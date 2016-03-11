A Turkish EU question
So we are paying Turkey an extra £500million ( UK contribution to the EU billions of bribe money ) to take back illegal immigrants, and in exchange the EU will take the same number of Syrian refugees and Turkey gets free movement for it people inside the EU in exchange.
Now - what is to stop Turkey giving citizenship to those illegal immigrants it just took back and then they have the legal right to travel to the EU anyway ?
Surely the EU hasn't been that dumb has it ?
3 comments:
Not stupid enough. Deliberate.
Yes got ours today. Did you know?(and not a lot of people know this) We control our own borders????? nothing to do with the EU we have the right to CHECK OUR OWN BORDERS
note the word check not stop anyone.The lying *%$**$%
Plus Saudi refusing to take any for fear of terrorism. Y-e-e-s-s-s.
