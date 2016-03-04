ProjectFear gets its comeuppance

Friday, March 04, 2016
This is fun - watch one of the Remainian careerist creeps squirm as the despicable #ProjectFear is taken apart on TV.
He deserves every bit of this humiliation.
Selling the people short by using Fear instead of reasoned argument, especially from tax payer funded propaganda is unforgivable.
He says he cares deeply - just about himself and his career it seems.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
One could almost-almost feel sorry for the traitorous creep!
Post a Comment