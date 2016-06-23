Vote Leave or just give up on the United Kingdom
Been a bit busy of late doing what they call the ground war in politics.
But I can't let the referendum date pass without saying I will vote Leave and I strongly recommend you do also.
In the absence of much time ( I have to be up in a few hours to start the final fight I leave you with Toby - above ).
Don't succumb to the Fear - let hope win and we can all be free again.
Vote Leave
2 comments:
I did.
You weren't the only one - thankfully.
