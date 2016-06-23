Thursday, June 23, 2016

Vote Leave or just give up on the United Kingdom




Been a bit busy of late doing what they call the ground war in politics.

But I can't let the referendum date pass without saying I will vote Leave and I strongly recommend you do also.

In the absence of much time ( I have to be up in a few hours to start the final fight I leave you with Toby - above ).

Don't succumb to the Fear - let hope win and we can all be free again.

 Vote Leave

Posted by Man in a Shed at 8:00 am

2 comments:

James Higham said...

I did.

9:05 pm
Man in a Shed said...

You weren't the only one - thankfully.

12:45 am

