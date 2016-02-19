Is Cameron trying to sneak future treaty change past us ?
I guess we'll see the details of the supposed renegotiation over the nest few days.
We know that there won't be any treaty change before the referendum, but perhaps it will be promised afterwards.
But here's the trap - the EU is going to need a revised treaty soon anyway. Maybe Cameron's minor changes will be included but also other significant power changes included which the EU wants.
Then Cameron will say there has already been a referendum on this treaty because it includes his cosmetic measures. ( He'll need to do this to avoid the referendum that would be triggered by such treaty change under the UK law he and Clegg introduced ).
We need to be very careful here ....
