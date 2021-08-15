Sunday, August 15, 2021

Saigon 2021

Well that was 20 years of pain, sacrifice,and lose.


Many British and allied service men lost their lives in this cause.

The collapse of Afghanistan, once the US Coalition support was removed, has shown these sacrifices were mostly in vain. Worse, looking back its clear the wished for end could never be achieved in the way our governments intended.

We now have the specticple of the West being defeated by medevil zeolots, and running away as they drag that country to the hell on earth their spirtiual master so craves.

Our mistake was to fail to correctly identify the enemy, and its one we are reapeating in a number of other areas.

We should hold our political and military masters to account on this, but of course we won't.

