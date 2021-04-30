Friday, April 30, 2021

An end to comments

I've just had a look over the new Daily Telegraph app.


The newspaper like fall is impressive, though I'm not sure I'm looking for that any more.

What is noticeable is the end of reader comments.

Given the hostility to the Conservative party line which they often express, you can see the attraction to the establishment of doing this.

Perhaps they hope that alone with me clamp downs on social media, they can put what they describe as popularism back in its box and we will go back to being told what to think.

I'm not so sure this will work for them.

One thing recent events have taught people is to stay questioning the given line.

I don't think that genie is going to be put back in its box. 

Posted by Man in a Shed at 10:52 pm

Labels: , ,

