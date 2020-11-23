Monday, November 23, 2020

Gas lighting

Well what can you be sure off?


The US election?

Covid-19 death rates?

Covid-19 origin?

You job?

When you will be allowed back from house arrest?

BLM - everything you know and rely on for you history and identity is racist?

Here's the thing, you might have an answer to some of these, but it could change over time. There is little certainty. 

Confidence is slipping and people are starting to doubt themselves. 

Cui Bono? 

