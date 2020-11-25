Back to the blog
Well its been a while, but it now seems time to return to the blog.
Twitter isn't cutting the ice, and the censorship of big Tech is getting to be a drag.
Yes there are alternatives, Telegram, Gab, Parler - and I have accounts, but also far no traction, and anyway what I'm interested in now we approach the Brexit horizon is ideas.
Blogs are the place for those ( for us mortals ).
Eventually the opinion parts of publications, along with twitter ended the happy hunting season for political blogging, but I think that time may yet return.
Its time to think out loud again and to listen to some others who are doing the same thing.
Maybe even your blog ....
